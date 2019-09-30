Nokia Oyj: Nokia completes world's first single-carrier terabit-per-second field trial, sets optical transmission capacity record over Etisalat's fibre network in UAE

Press Release

Nokia completes world's first single-carrier terabit-per-second field trial, sets optical transmission capacity record over Etisalat's fibre network in UAE

Trial is the world's first terabit-per-second, single-carrier data transmission over an operator deployed fibre network

New transmission capacity record comes as Etisalat invests in core network infrastructure in anticipation of a new generation of high-bandwidth services

Results move Nokia Bell Labs' experimental lab records of terabit-per-second single-carrier transmission to a deployed operator network

30 September 2019

Espoo, Finland - Nokia and Etisalat, one of the world's leading telecom groups in emerging markets, have set a capacity record during the world's first field trial of single-carrier terabit-per-second data transmission on a deployed fibre network.

A terabit-per-second is enough bandwidth to download the entire Game of Thrones video series in HD in under two seconds. This comes as Etisalat is investing heavily in its core network infrastructure in anticipation of the massive increase in traffic from high bandwidth services.

The Nokia field trial demonstrates that Etisalat's existing network can support the higher optical wavelength bit rates that will be required to support high-bandwidth services such as 5G extreme mobile broadband (very fast wireless to the mobile), fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) and Data Center Interconnect (DCI) cloud services. Higher bit rates per wavelength provide power and space savings, improved network simplicity, increased spectral efficiency and capacity, and ultimately reduced cost per bit compared to optical networks composed of lower rate channels.

The trial successfully transmitted a record 50.8 terabits per second using multiple wavelengths, each with a net information rate of 1.3 terabits per second, over a 93-km fibre route of Etisalat's wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) network. Leveraging a single optical carrier operating at 100 Gigabaud, the terabit wavelengths employed Nokia Bell Labs-pioneered probabilistic constellation shaping, or PCS, to intelligently shape the signal to achieve maximum capacity for the specific fibre route. Nokia's Photonic Service Engine 3 - now shipping to customers as part of Nokia's 1830 portfolio - is the first coherent digital signal processor to implement PCS.

Esmaeel Alhammadi, Senior Vice President, Network Developmentat Etisalat, said: "We are pleased to have partnered with Nokia Bell Labs to demonstrate that our optical network is capable of transporting a terabit per second over a single wavelength, and a total per-fibre capacity of over 50 terabits-per-second. Increasing network capacity helps us to provide bandwidth-hungry services such as 5G extreme mobile broadband, fibre-to-the-home and DCI for enterprises."

Sam Bucci, Head of Optical Networking at Nokia, said: "The introduction of 5G will require a network that can support dramatic increases in bandwidth in a dynamic fashion. This ground-breaking trial with Etisalat is testimony to Nokia's commitment to continue to invest in coherent and optical component technologies required to meet the 5G networking challenge at the lowest total cost of ownership for our customers."

Nokia has a long history of advancing the frontiers of optical transmission. It was the first to demonstrate single-carrier 100G transmission in a deployed production network in 2007, and the first to commercialize single-carrier 100G and 200G wavelengths in 2010 and 2013, respectively. More recently, the Nokia Bell Labs optical research team published the world's first terabit-per-second transmission lab trials in 2015 and 2017. By extending these records to a deployed operator network, Nokia Bell Labs is bringing the age of terabit wavelength networks a big step closer to reality.

Details of the trial have been published in a post-deadline paper at the European Conference on Optical Communication, held last week in Dublin, Ireland.

Photo attached at the end: Teams of Etisalat UAE and Nokia that carried out the successful trial

(People in the photo from the left to right: Ali Jamal, Engineer, Transport Network Planning, Etisalat; Mohammad Abid Farooq, Manager, Transport Network Development, Etisalat; Abdulla Al Khawwar, Senior Manager, Transport Network Development, Etisalat; Adel S. Samhan, Vice President, Network Infrastructure Development, Etisalat; Amin Nafa, Head of the Etisalat UAE Customer team at Nokia; Esmaeel Alhammadi, Senior Vice President, Network Development, Etisalat; Samer Makke, Account Manager, Etisalat UAE Customer Team at Nokia; Islam Younis, Optical Business Development Leader, Nokia, Middle East.)

Resources:

TIM PSE-3 trial: Nokia and TIM break European record for long-distance data transmission over high-speed network - laying groundwork for 5G (https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2019/05/30/nokia-and-tim-break-european-record-for-long-distance-data-transmission-over-high-speed-network-laying-groundwork-for-5g/)

(https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2019/05/30/nokia-and-tim-break-european-record-for-long-distance-data-transmission-over-high-speed-network-laying-groundwork-for-5g/) Netia PSE-3 trial: Nokia and Netia conduct first field trial of Photonic Service Engine 3 super coherent technology over live production network (https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2019/04/03/nokia-and-netia-conduct-first-field-trial-of-photonic-service-engine-3-super-coherent-technology-over-live-production-network/)

(https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2019/04/03/nokia-and-netia-conduct-first-field-trial-of-photonic-service-engine-3-super-coherent-technology-over-live-production-network/) M-net PSE_3 trial: Nokia and M-net conduct first field trial of probabilistically shaped wavelengths using Nokia Photonic Service Engine 3 super coherent technology (https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2019/02/07/nokia-and-m-net-conduct-first-field-trial-of-probabilistically-shaped-wavelengths-using-nokia-photonic-service-engine-3-super-coherent-technology/)

(https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2019/02/07/nokia-and-m-net-conduct-first-field-trial-of-probabilistically-shaped-wavelengths-using-nokia-photonic-service-engine-3-super-coherent-technology/) PSE-3 press release (https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2018/03/06/nokia-pushes-optical-network-capacity-to-theoretical-limits-with-photonic-service-engine-3-chipset-massive-scale-and-radical-simplicity-for-video-cloud-and-5g-growth/): Nokia pushes optical network capacity to theoretical limits with Photonic Service Engine 3 chipset; massive scale and radical simplicity for video, cloud and 5G growth (https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2018/03/06/nokia-pushes-optical-network-capacity-to-theoretical-limits-with-photonic-service-engine-3-chipset-massive-scale-and-radical-simplicity-for-video-cloud-and-5g-growth/)

(https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2018/03/06/nokia-pushes-optical-network-capacity-to-theoretical-limits-with-photonic-service-engine-3-chipset-massive-scale-and-radical-simplicity-for-video-cloud-and-5g-growth/): (https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2018/03/06/nokia-pushes-optical-network-capacity-to-theoretical-limits-with-photonic-service-engine-3-chipset-massive-scale-and-radical-simplicity-for-video-cloud-and-5g-growth/) PSE-3 Bell Labs video: " What Limits Us, Inspires Us (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xGy-fujK1-c)"

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. We develop and deliver the industry's only end-to-end portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing that is available globally. Our customers include communications service providers whose combined networks support 6.1 billion subscriptions, as well as enterprises in the private and public sector that use our network portfolio to increase productivity and enrich lives.

Through our research teams, including the world-renowned Nokia Bell Labs, we are leading the world to adopt end-to-end 5G networks that are faster, more secure and capable of revolutionizing lives, economies and societies. Nokia adheres to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity. www.nokia.com

Media Inquiries:

Nokia

Communications

Phone: +358

Attachment