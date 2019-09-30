

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - Total SA (TTA.L, TTFNF.PK, TOT) said it closed the acquisition of Anadarko's 26.5% operated interest in the Mozambique LNG project for a purchase price of $3.9 billion.



The closing comes after Total reached a binding agreement with Occidental on May 3, 2019, to acquire Anadarko's assets in Africa and signed the subsequent Purchase and Sale Agreement on August 3, 2019.



Total operates Mozambique LNG with a 26.5% participating interest alongside ENH Rovuma Área Um, S.A. (15%), Mitsui E&P Mozambique Area1 Ltd. (20%), ONGC Videsh Ltd. (10%), Beas Rovuma Energy Mozambique Limited (10%), BPRL Ventures Mozambique B.V. (10%), and PTTEP Mozambique Area 1 Limited (8.5%).



