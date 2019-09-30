

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) presented detailed interim analysis of the Phase 3 BEACON CRC trial evaluating the combination of BRAFTOVI, MEKTOVI, and cetuximab (BRAFTOVI Triplet) in patients with advanced BRAFV600E-mutant metastatic colorectal cancer. The results showed significant improvements in overall survival and objective response rates for the BRAFTOVI Triplet and BRAFTOVI Doublet combination (BRAFTOVI and cetuximab), compared to cetuximab plus irinotecan-containing regimens.



Chris Boshoff, Chief Development Officer, Oncology, Pfizer Global Product Development, said: 'With no approved therapies currently indicated specifically for BRAF-mutant mCRC, we believe that the evidence so far shows encouraging potential for the BRAFTOVI Triplet to make a meaningful impact on the lives of those living with this disease.'



