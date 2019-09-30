

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - National Chewing Gum Day is observed today, September 30th.



History of chewing gums dates back to more than 5000 years. Our ancestors literally chewed gums of trees and also resins that made from trees. In Finland, a chewing gum made from bark tar with tooth imprints in it was found in 2007.



Our forefathers would have indulged in chewing gums as a way to shun their hunger off or just to have the feeling of a clean mouth, as many people do these days.



In 1848, an American businessman John B. Curtis, first commercially produced chewing gum from spruce tree resins and marketed it as 'State of Maine Pure Spruce Gum.'



Sugar-free chewing gum has many health benefits. Chewing produces saliva which helps to reduce plaque and washes away acid that causes tooth decay in the mouth. Studies have found that chewing gum during tasks makes you alert and gives you focus for a longer period. It can reduce stress and boost memory also.



Chewing gums come in many shapes and flavors these days. According to a survey done by the National Consumer Survey (NCS) in 2018, about 175 million people in the U.S. used chewing gum.



Already in a mood of celebration? You can grab a chewing gum of your favorite flavor, pop bubbles with friends, and share the pictures on social media with the hashtag, ChewingGumDay.



