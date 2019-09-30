Cubro EXA32100 and EXA48600 offer advanced VXLAN features which are required in any Virtual EPC (mobile core network) environment. Most of the existing probes cannot decode the traffic with VXLAN on it, and therefore, it is necessary to de-encapsulate the traffic before sending it to the monitoring tools.

With EXA32100 and EXA48600, the only thing that needs to be done is to select "VXLAN stripping" at the interface where the VXLAN traffic is coming into the unit. As soon as this is done, the unit will look automatically for VXLAN packets and strip the header. It will not care about which VNI, which outer IPs, etc. Additionally, the solution is scalable in case of new services in the network.

EXA48600 EXA32100 support following VXLAN features: VXLAN header removal, filtering on outer IP (tunnel IP), filtering on VXLAN VNI, filtering on inner IP and/or inner layer 4 port number and filtering on VXLAN VNI and/or inner IP and/or inner layer 4 port number.

VXLAN plays an important role in virtual environments. Cubro EXA48600 EXA32100 are a perfect choice for these growing applications and support a full range of VXLAN features. Using Cubro EXA32100, the customer can reduce business costs by making the team more productive. The service provider can save money because it needs to spend less on the cost of network operators. The network team can work with fewer resources and maximise asset utilisation.

Network packet brokers have come a long way since they were introduced. To ensure that the performance level remains the same in today's virtual environment, Cubro's advanced network packet brokers offer overlay networking technologies like GRE GTP VxLan de-encapsulation, 5-tuple filter rule, VNI filtering, GTP user IP filtering, etc. These advanced network packet brokers offer filtering capabilities beyond OSI Layer 4. The architecture in these devices is a programmable switching fabric that offers unparalleled performance and throughput for extremely high-bandwidth installations. Cubro network packet brokers have evolved both in their capabilities and strategic value. The advanced capabilities of the network packet broker play a critical role in the current environment of every communication service provider.

