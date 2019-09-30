Applied Systems Recognised as Best Broker Software Management House by Insurance Times

Company receives highest recognition for delivering the most innovative broker software in the industry

Brighton, UK, Sept. 30, 2019today announced it has been recognised as this year's Best Broker Software Management House by Insurance Times in the Tech & Innovation Awards. The award acknowledges the exceptional services for brokers and highlights broker satisfaction in areas such as innovation, security, trading navigation, data analytics and the overall etrading experience.

The annual Insurance Times Tech & Innovation Awards acknowledge and celebrate companies that are blazing a trail for others and demonstrating the benefits of fully utilizing technology. Twenty awards were given in categories such as Best Broker Software Management House, Best Customer App, Best Insurer Extranet, Best Use of Technology for Customer Experience, and more. For Best Broker Software Management House, judges specifically acknowledged Applied Systems ability to demonstrate how the Digital Broker solution benefits both brokers and the insurance customer.

"We are honoured to be recognised as the UK insurance industry leader in digital broker software by the Insurance Times Tech & Innovation awards," said Jeff Purdy, senior vice president of International Operations, Applied Systems. "This recognition further demonstrates Applied's commitment to enabling brokers to digitally transform their business to create more connected customer experiences, build stronger insurer partnerships, and increase business value."

