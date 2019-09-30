BioPharma Credit (BPCR) has recently entered into an agreement to provide up to US$82.5m in the form of a five-year senior secured loan to OptiNose, a Nasdaq-listed, commercial-stage pharma company with its flagship product XHANCE, an FDA-approved nasal spray for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps. The therapy uses the inhaled corticosteroid fluticasone propionate coupled with OptiNose's proprietary Exhalation Delivery System (EDS) designed to reach deep into the nasal passages. We estimate that BPCR still has c US$400m in uncommitted cash available for further deals. We also acknowledge the recent settlement of the dispute between Lexicon (one of BPCR's borrowers) and Sanofi, which will result in a US$260m cash inflow for Lexicon.

