Migration of total loss-absorbing capacity instruments by mid-October of 2019

In line with regulatory requirements in Switzerland and following a change in Swiss tax law as of 1 January 2019 that applies to holding companies of systemically relevant banks issuing loss-absorbing additional tier 1 or total loss-absorbing capacity-eligible senior unsecured debt instruments, UBS (NYSE:UBS) (SWX:UBSN) expects to migrate such existing instruments to UBS Group AG from UBS Group Funding (Switzerland) AG by mid-October of 2019.

