Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc (RUSG LN) Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Sep-2019 / 10:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 27-Sep-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 192.5375 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 577596 CODE: RUSG LN ISIN: FR0011119171 ISIN: FR0011119171 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RUSG LN Sequence No.: 21761 EQS News ID: 882331 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 30, 2019 04:40 ET (08:40 GMT)