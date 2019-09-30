Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist (WLDU LN) Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Sep-2019 / 10:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist DEALING DATE: 27-Sep-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 140.7597 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 506549 CODE: WLDU LN ISIN: FR0011669845 ISIN: FR0011669845 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDU LN Sequence No.: 21764 EQS News ID: 882337 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 30, 2019 04:40 ET (08:40 GMT)