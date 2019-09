BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's unemployment unexpectedly dropped in September, figures from the Federal Labor Agency showed on Monday.



The number of unemployed decreased by 10,000 persons, while economists were looking for a rise of 5,000.



The initially reported jobless increase of 4,000 registered in August was revised down to 2,000.



The jobless rate was unchanged at 5 percent in September, in line with economists' expectations.



