Kevin Bowers, Hong Kong Solicitor Advocate, Cleared of All Charges in Hong Kong District Court

HONG KONG, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin Bowers, Hong Kong Solicitor Advocate and Consultant with leading Hong Kong law firm Tanner De Witt, was today found innocent of two charges of perverting the course of justice in a legacy case dating back almost a decade.

The historical charges were based on a technical legality: the legal status of two "without prejudice", or client confidential, conversations between Mr Bowers and two other lawyers, close to a decade ago, during February and March 2010.

After a prosecution which began more than a year ago, in September 2018 in Hong Kong's District Court, Kevin Bowers was today found innocent of all charges.

Mr Bowers said today: "I've always been 100% convinced that these ten-year old charges were misconceived. Although I have now been adjudged innocent, a criminal prosecution is still a long and immensely stressful process for anyone, especially a lawyer. I am therefore very pleased that the case is closed and my innocence proven. I can now get back to doing the job I love, which is helping clients solve business and personal problems through innovative legal advice."

"I would like to thank my legal team for their skilled and successful defence of my case, my family and friends for their unwavering faith, love and home-cooked meals, and my terrific colleagues at Tanner De Witt. Everyone who matters to me has provided me with invaluable confidence and support throughout a case which from the outset I knew had no merit. Now it's time to get back to work," concluded Mr Bowers.

Note to Editors:

Kevin Bowers is a dual-qualified lawyer in England and Wales and Hong Kong and has practiced as a commercial disputes lawyer and partner with three leading independent Hong Kong law firms over the last twenty years. Kevin joined the Litigation and Dispute Resolution team of Tanner De Witt in January 2019.

Kevin specialises in commercial, insurance and employment litigation and dispute resolution both in Hong Kong and internationally. He handles complex multi-jurisdictional commercial cases involving debt recovery, sale of goods, trade finance, media law, fraud, shareholder, joint venture, employment, property (including land rights disputes and building management / tenancy issues) and franchise disputes, contentious family/probate/trusts, asset tracing, injunction proceedings, jurisdictional challenges, public inquiries and judicial reviews.

Kevin is a Solicitor Advocate in Hong Kong, and an Accredited Mediator with the Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre (HKIAC) and The Law Society of Hong Kong and Director of business consultancy Alinea Hong Kong Limited. He has appeared as an expert witness (on Hong Kong corporate law) in the BVI High Court. He acts for both employers and employees in a wide range of contentious and advisory employment matters and is experienced in advising upon and handling internal disciplinary investigations and proceedings. Kevin acts for a wide range of commercial and residential landlords and tenants, as well as asset and building managers in high value property rights disputes and has successfully defended a claim for HK$300 million arising from the competing uses of commercial properties in Hong Kong.

He is also experienced in professional indemnity, D&O liability, and other general insurance and reinsurance-related claims. Kevin served as a panel solicitor for the Hong Kong Solicitors Professional Indemnity Scheme from 1997 to 2018. Kevin has considerable experience advising upon legal issues arising from crisis management situations, including employee fraud, market manipulation, data breaches and industrial relations. His experience extends to defamation-related litigation and pre/post-publication advice to both printed and new media-based publications in Hong Kong and abroad and regularly advises on broadcast and telecommunications matters.

Kevin has acted on behalf of Hong Kong's main cargo handler in The Commission of Inquiry into the Opening of the Hong Kong International Airport and for appellant insurers to the Privy Council in England. Kevin was also successful in obtaining one of the most far-reaching restraining orders worldwide from the Court of First Instance in Hong Kong and in representing a professional regulatory body before the Court of Final Appeal in Hong Kong in judicial review proceedings.

Throughout his career, Kevin has been consistently recognised as a leading commercial dispute resolution, insurance and employment lawyer by Asia Pacific Legal 500, Chambers Asia Pacific, Global Law Experts, Asialaw Leading Lawyers and Euromoney's Legal Who's Who Hong Kong.

Memberships/Qualifications

Solicitor Advocate, Hong Kong

Accredited Mediator and Member, The Law Society of Hong Kong

Accredited Mediator, Hong Kong Internal Arbitration Centre (HKIAC) and Hong Kong Mediation Accreditation Association

Member, HKIAC Mediation Council

Examiner, University of Hong Kong (1998)

(1998) Member, Professional Indemnity Advisory Committee, The Law Society of Hong Kong

Member, Hong Kong Insurers Club

Member, Hong Kong Insurance Law Association

Member, The Professional Negligence Lawyers' Association

Associate Member, Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE)

