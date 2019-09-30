The global glass curtain wall market is expected to post a CAGR over 9% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The increasing number of skyscrapers is expected to boost the growth of the glass curtain wall market size during the forecast period. Over the years, there has been a significant rise in urbanization, which is driving the growth of modern architecture. This is leading to significant investments in skyscrapers. Glass curtain walls can be used on the exterior of a building, where they can be used as a projector for promotional purposes in high-end skyscrapers. Moreover, the glass in the curtain wall used in a skyscrapers helps to reduce energy costs. Thus, with the growth in the number of skyscrapers worldwide, the demand for glass curtain walls is expected to increase during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing demand for unitized glass curtain walls will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Glass Curtain Wall Market: Growing Demand for Unitized Glass Curtain Walls

The demand for unitized glass curtain walls is increasing significantly, due to the growth in the construction of tall residential and commercial buildings worldwide. A unitized system comprises large units of glass curtain wall, which are assembled and glazed in the factory itself. A unified system involves quicker installation and requires less manpower onsite. It also enables installation from the interior of the building, which is ideal for high towers or building sites with a tight footprint. Such benefits of unitized glass curtain walls will drive their demand during the forecast period.

"Apart from the growing demand for unitized glass curtain walls, other factors such as the rapid urbanization and rising disposable income, and the growing M&A activities and strategic alliances will have a significant impact on the glass curtain wall market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Glass Curtain Wall Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global glass curtain wall market by end-user (commercial, residential, and public) and by region (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market, driven by factors such as the rapid urbanization, rising income levels of people, and the rising demand for residential and non-residential buildings in these countries.

