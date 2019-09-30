The "Ammonium Chloride and Nitrites Market in Hungary" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is dedicated to the ammonium chloride and nitrites market in Hungary which provides access to key information about the structure and trends of the industry in a regional context.

The report analyzes the historical evolution of the market structure and market size (2012-2017) and future prospects over an average timeframe of 5 years (by 2022), under the influence of macroeconomic indicators and of the regional and local context.

The analysis presents in a detailed manner the evolution of production and consumption of products specific to the industry, in terms of value and quantity, along with the trade flows detailed on the most important trading partners.

In 2012-2017 the production in the ammonium chloride and nitrites market registered a -9.76% CAGR. The Hungarian production capacities are the 14th largest in the European Union.

In terms of consumption, the Hungarian market size is the 11th largest in the European Union. The CAGR in the analyzed was 3.38%. Per capita consumption in Hungary represents 136% from the EU28 average. Based on analysis of the consumption structure, we conclude that the demand was satisfied more from the non-domestic market.

From the prices analysis we identify that the average production prices were lower than average imports prices by 75.36%.

After we analyzed the trade data, we can say that in this industry, Hungary is a net importer, and is the 13th exporter in the EU28, after registering a -9.76% CAGR in the analysed period.

Key Topics Covered:

Part I Ammonium chloride and nitrites industry

I.1 Presentation of the industry

Production Best-selling products

Consumption Most consumed products

Consumption per capita reported to EU28 average

I.2 Macroeconomic analysis

I.3 Industry proxies analysis

Industrial production

Total turnover, domestic market, non-domestic market

Industrial production prices index total, domestic market, non-domestic market

I.4 Industry evolution for the industry analysis

Companies

Employees

Work productivity

Investments

I.5 Structure of companies in the industry

Domestic capital vs. foreign capital

Detailed companies structure by size classes

I.6 Work productivity and wage cost a comparative picture along with the cycle of sales of the industry

Industry performance vs the industries in the country

Work productivity versus the industries in the country

The cost of wages compared to the industries in the country

Sales cycles domestic and abroad

Part II Comparative analysis in the region (Hungary, Romania, Poland, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Slovakia)

II.1 Comparative macroeconomic picture in the region

II.2 Comparative region map industry proxies

II.3 Comparative region map industry evolution

Companies

Employees

Work productivity index

Turnover

Investments

II.4 Comparative region picture companies structure

Domestic capital vs. foreign capital

Detailed companies structure by size classes

Structure of employed persons detailed by size classes

Income structure by size classes

Structure of work productivity by size classes

Part III Detailed market analysis of the ammonium chloride and nitrites market size in Hungary

III.1 Total market analysis

III.2 Overview and analysis of production by value and volume

III.3 Overview and analysis of consumption by value and volume

III.4 Overview and analysis of imports by value and volume

III.5 Overview and analysis of exports by value and volume

Part IV Market in Hungary and in the region

IV.1 Market size at county level

IV.2 CAGR evolution in region (Hungary, Romania, Poland, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Slovakia) for every products specified in 'products mentioned' section

IV.3 Heat map of average production prices analysis in every country from European Union broken down by products specified in 'products mentioned' section

Part V Forecast for ammonium chloride and nitrites market in Hungary

Forecast for products specified in Production mention section for 5 years under three possible scenarios (pessimistic scenario, central scenario, optimistic scenario)

Part VI Annexes

Annex 1. CAGR evolution in a region detailed by product category

Annex 2. Average production prices at EU28 broken down by product category

Annex 3. Detailed market analysis by product subcategories

Annex 4. Forecast 2018-2022 detailed by subcategories of products

Annex 5. Quadrants of CAGR evolution for production and consumption

Annex 6. Products share in total production, consumptions, exports, imports

