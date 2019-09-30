Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 30.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
30.09.2019 | 12:25
(78 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, September 23

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust
plc at close of business on 27 September 2019 were:

641.25c per share (US cents) - Capital only
644.94c per share (US cents) - Including current year income
520.82p per share (pence sterling) Capital only
523.82p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.         Following the Buyback of 20,000 ordinary shares on 24 May 2018, the
Company now has 39,259,620 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 2,181,662
Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

© 2019 PR Newswire