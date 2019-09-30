

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer price inflation remained stable in September, preliminary data from the statistical office Istat showed on Monday.



The consumer price index rose 0.4 percent year-on-year in September, the same rate as seen in August. Economists had expected a 0.5 percent rise.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices fell 0.5 percent in September.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.3 percent annually in September after rising 0.5 percent. Economists had expected the rate to remain stable at 0.5 percent.



The HICP increased 1.5 percent month-on-month in September.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the jobless rate climbed to 9.5 percent in August from 9.8 percent in July. Economists had expected a 9.7 percent rise.



The latest jobless rate was the lowest since November 2011, when it was 9.2 percent.



The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15 to 24 age group, fell to 27.1 percent in August from 28.4 percent in the preceding month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX