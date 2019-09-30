

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices fell more than 1 percent on Monday as trade worries persisted and official data showed that China's manufacturing sector shrank for a fifth month in September, raising concerns about declining fuel demand.



Benchmark Brent crude dropped by 70 cents, or 1.15 percent, to $60.34 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 68 cents, or 1.2 percent, at $55.23 a barrel.



Trade tensions intensified as the United States ramped up pressure on China before trade talks begin next week.



Media reports suggested that the Trump administration was considering ways to delist Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges and limit U.S. investors' portfolio flows into China.



However, the White House said that nothing has been decided yet on curbing some U.S. investments in China.



Meanwhile, the World Trade Organization will reportedly give the U.S. the green light this week to slap tariffs on about $7.5 billion worth of EU goods in a long-running aircraft subsidy dispute, according to Reuters.



On the data front, both the official Purchasing Managers' Index and the private Caixin/Markit PMI for China's manufacturing activity beat forecasts, but analysts cautioned about the outlook given a weak external demand.



