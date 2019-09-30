SoftServe Joins Magento Solution Partner Program

SoftServe joins growing ecosystem of partners working to accelerate commerce innovation for Magento omnichannel solutions

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, announced that it has joined the Magento Solution Partner program as a Business Solutions Partner. Magento, an Adobe company, is a leading provider of commerce innovation to merchants and brands across industries. The Magento Solution Partner program aligns digital agencies and consulting firms to the unique needs of B2C and B2B customers and empowers them to create exceptional commerce experiences.

As a Business Solutions Partner, SoftServe will help Magento merchants grow their businesses and create engaging commerce experiences for customers. This includes solving a variety of business needs while transforming and optimizing end-to-end project implementations such as design, customization, configuration, integration, and deployment.

"We are thrilled to be part of the Magento Solution Partner program, as this allows us to bring true innovation to retailers and brands around the world by solving their most complex business challenges and enabling them to deliver a more seamless experience for customers," said Todd Lenox, VP, global alliances and partnerships at SoftServe. "We look forward to enhancing our strategy and implementation services with Magento to create more flexible digital commerce solutions."

Magento boasts a strong portfolio of cloud-based omnichannel solutions that empower merchants to successfully integrate digital and physical shopping experiences. It has one of the largest commerce ecosystems with more than 8,000 Magento-certified professionals and over 450 proven solutions partners worldwide. Partners receive exclusive training and unlimited access to the full offering of Magento products, including sales and marketing tools needed to succeed in promoting the solution.

About SoftServe

SoftServe is a digital authority that advises and provides at the cutting-edge of technology. We reveal, transform, accelerate, and optimize the way enterprises and software companies do business. With expertise across healthcare, retail, media, financial services, software, and more, we implement end-to-end solutions to deliver the innovation, quality, and speed that our clients' users expect.

SoftServe delivers open innovation-from generating compelling new ideas, to developing and implementing transformational products and services.

Our work and client experience are built on a foundation of empathetic, human-focused experience design that ensures continuity from concept to release.

We empower enterprises and software companies to (re)identify differentiation, accelerate solution development, and vigorously compete in today's digital economy. No matter where you are in your journey.

