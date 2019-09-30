Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 30.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852608 ISIN: SE0000108227 Ticker-Symbol: SKFB 
Frankfurt
30.09.19
09:04 Uhr
14,930 Euro
-0,075
-0,50 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKF AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKF AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,120
15,215
13:35
15,170
15,215
13:34
30.09.2019 | 13:13
(65 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Announcement of Change in the Total Number of Votes in AB SKF

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to a conversion of shares from Series A to Series B in accordance with AB SKF's Articles of Association, the Company confirms the following.

As per 30 September the Company's share capital amounts to SEK 1,138,377,670 and the total number of shares amounts to 32,689,668 shares of Series A and 422,661,400 shares of Series B. The number of votes in the Company amounts to 74,955,808.

AB SKF does not hold any own shares.

Aktiebolaget SKF

(publ)

This is information that AB SKF is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 12:30 CET on 30 September 2019.

For further information, please contact:

PRESS:
Theo Kjellberg
Director
Press Relations
tel: +46-31-337-6576
mobile: +46-725-776576
e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Patrik Stenberg
Head of Investor Relations
+46-31-337-2104
+46-705-472-104
patrik.stenberg@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/announcement-of-change-in-the-total-number-of-votes-in-ab-skf,c2921172

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/2921172/1115771.pdf

Release


© 2019 PR Newswire