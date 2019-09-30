Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 27-September-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 351.71p INCLUDING current year revenue 358.26p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 345.14p INCLUDING current year revenue 351.68p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---