Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 30.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 915266 ISIN: US8168511090 Ticker-Symbol: SE4 
Tradegate
26.09.19
15:50 Uhr
132,10 Euro
+0,56
+0,43 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
DJ Utilities
1-Jahres-Chart
SEMPRA ENERGY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEMPRA ENERGY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
132,00
133,00
13:41
132,00
133,00
13:36
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SEMPRA ENERGY
SEMPRA ENERGY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SEMPRA ENERGY132,10+0,43 %