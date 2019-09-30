IMCD N.V.: IMCD releases its 2018 Sustainability Report

Rotterdam, The Netherlands (30 September 2019) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and food ingredients, today announces the release of its first Sustainability Report providing energy consumption, water use, and emissions data on the full year 2018.

"Sustainability and digitalisation are the main challenges that face our society globally. As IMCD's presence around the world increases, our impact on the environment and society becomes more important", said Maurits van Kolck, IMCD's Regulatory, Quality and Sustainability Director. "That's why we are accelerating our sustainability efforts with the aim to grow the business while reducing our global environmental footprint through clear and measurable targets."

