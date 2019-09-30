Safmarine Spot Rates Available on CargoSphere Platform

Safmarine Spot product immediately accessible to customers on CargoSphere, once authorized

A.P. Moller - Maersk integration with CargoSphere provides one digital platform for customers to access Safmarine Spot rates and their confidential contract rates

CargoSphere's eSUDS and Rate Mesh technology enables a 100%, digital rate ecosystem, including a fully-automated transfer of Safmarine rates, to significantly streamline ocean freight rate management for customers

CHAPEL HILL, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2019 / CargoSphere, the neutral rate network for container shipping, today announces that Safmarine Spot, a rate option with a loading guarantee at a fixed price at booking, is now accessible on its rates platform. This integration will enable customers to access Safmarine Spot rates with their confidential contract rates in a single rate search on CargoSphere. The Maersk Spot product is also available on CargoSphere.

"The addition of Safmarine Spot on CargoSphere expands our customers' freight rate options delivering a richer offering for their supply chain needs. We're committed to adopting cutting-edge technology that delivers faster, streamlined transactions and the best customer experience possible. CargoSphere has demonstrated strength in innovation and technology and offers a tremendous distribution opportunity," said Renato Silva, Head of Customer Experience in Safmarine.

Neil Barni, Managing Director of CargoSphere, said, "A fully-automated rate data stream significantly reduces the time-consuming and tedious aspects of rate management for Safmarine's customers who will see their contract rates and the Safmarine Spot product in one view on CargoSphere. We're pleased to collaborate with Safmarine to provide their customers with a higher level of accuracy and efficiency."

A.P. Moller-Maersk went live on the CargoSphere platform in August 2018.

About Safmarine

Safmarine is an international container carrier focused on trade to and from emerging markets in Africa and West Central Asia.

Founded in 1946 in South Africa, Safmarine has always had strong ties to Africa, its energy, people and vibrant culture. Embracing these roots has established a distinct way of doing business, which still sets the carrier apart from its competition.

Over 1.200 Safmariners in 85 countries around the world share a common goal: to be the people making the difference in shipping. Safmarine's ambition is to inspire a brighter future through profound partnerships and a culture of positivity and optimism. To realise this they invest in people, in relationships, and in the way they do business.

Safmarine is committed to bringing a human touch to the world of shipping and to partner with customers every step of their journey. For more information: www.safmarine.com

About CargoSphere

As the world's connector for ocean rates, CargoSphere delivers effortless Web-based freight rate distribution, networking and rate management. CargoSphere's Rate Mesh offers shipping partners immediate, confidential rate collaboration, simplifying rate communication and providing a faster, more effective way to receive and distribute ocean rates.

CargoSphere offers business-enabling solutions that significantly improve the efficiency of processing ocean rates faster and more effectively.

CargoSphere is part of the WiseTech Global group, a leading developer and provider of software solutions, including CargoWise One, to the global logistics execution industry.

For more information: www.cargosphere.com

