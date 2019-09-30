

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's retail sales remained stable in August, after rising in the previous month, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Monday.



The volume index of retail sales remained unchanged in August, after rising 0.8 percent month-on-month in July. In June, sales fell 0.4 percent.



Excluding automobile trade and sales at gas stations, retail sales decreased 0.3 percent monthly after a 1.1 percent gain in July.



On a working day adjusted basis, the volume index of retail sales climbed 0.4 percent year-on-year in August, after a 0.9 percent rise in July.



During the June to August period, the volume of retail sales fell 0.2 percent, after a 1.3 percent rise in the previous three-month period.



