Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 30.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 550135 ISIN: DE0005501357 Ticker-Symbol: SPR 
Xetra
30.09.19
13:17 Uhr
63,50 Euro
+0,25
+0,40 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
AXEL SPRINGER SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AXEL SPRINGER SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
63,25
63,35
13:49
63,25
63,35
13:42
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AXEL SPRINGER
AXEL SPRINGER SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AXEL SPRINGER SE63,50+0,40 %