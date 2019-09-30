Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2019) - Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. (CSE: PKK) ("Peak" or the "Company") today announced that the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (http://www.icbc.com.cn/icbc/) ("ICBC") has joined a financing program from automobile dealer Xian Fenghui Automobile Service Company ("FASC") where credit analysis reports produced by the Company's Asia Synergy Data Solutions ("ASDS") subsidiary are used to qualify FASC clients for financing.

FASC is one of the largest automobile dealers in the province of Shaanxi, where Xian is the capital city. The financing program was put in place earlier this year after the credit reports were used successfully by a FASC financial partner to qualify some of its clients for credit. ICBC becomes the second bank in less than a month to join the program following Hua Xia Bank (http://www.hxb.com.cn/en/).

Updated Website

The Company also announced that it has updated its website to better reflect the evolution of its operations in China. The website is available at http://www.peakpositioning.com.

Re-Pricing of Warrants and Client Acquisition

On September 24, 2019, Peak re-priced a total of 2.9M share purchase warrants with an expiry date of May 7, 2020. The warrants had an original exercise price of $0.10 and are now re-priced to $0.05. The expiry date of the warrants remains the same. If the warrants are exercised, Peak would use part of the proceeds to invest in ways to help accelerate the rate of client acquisition of some of its subsidiaries.

About Peak Positioning Technologies Inc.:

Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) subsidiaries operating in China's commercial lending industry. Peak's subsidiaries use technology, analytics and artificial intelligence to create an ecosystem of lenders, borrowers and other participants in China's commercial lending space where lending operations are conducted rapidly, safely, efficiently and with the utmost transparency. For more information: http://www.peakpositioning.com

For more information, please contact:

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, CEO

416-868-1079 ext.: 231

cathy@chfir.com

Peak Positioning Technologies Inc.

Johnson Joseph, President and CEO

514-340-7775 ext.: 501

investors@peakpositioning.com

Twitter: @PeakPositioning

Facebook: @peakpositioning

LinkedIn: Peak Positioning

YouTube: Peak Positioning

Forward-Looking Statements / Information:

This news release may include certain forward-looking information, including statements relating to business and operating strategies, plans and prospects for revenue growth, using words including "anticipate", "believe", "could", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "potential", "project", "seek", "should", "will", "would" and similar expressions, which are intended to identify a number of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information reflects current views with respect to current events and is not a guarantee of future performance and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking information contained in this news release, except as may be required by applicable laws, rules and regulations. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating any forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48312