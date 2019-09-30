Forbes Ventures Plc - Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2019
London, September 30
30 September 2019
FORBES VENTURES
("Forbes" or the "Company")
Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2019
CHAIRMAN'S REPORT
REPORTING PERIOD HIGHLIGHTS
The business has not traded any assets during the year and has primarily focused its activities on building the business structures, policies and procedures for the future.
The rebuilding activity has resulted in a pre-tax loss of $186,478 for the first six months of the year.
CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT
I am pleased to present you with Forbes Venture's unaudited Interim Results for the period ended 30 June 2019.
During the period the business has continued to build the infrastructure and relationships as necessary for its future including an investment advisory subsidiary - Forbes Ventures Investment Management Limited.
Kindest regards
PETER MOSS
Chairman
Statement of Profit and Loss for the
SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
|Six Months Ended
30 June 2019
US $
|Six Months Ended
30 June 2018
US $
|Revenue
|Other income
|52
|-
|Total income
|52
|-
|Expense
|Employee benefits expense
|-
|-
|Foreign exchange gain/(loss)
|(2,244)
|16,081
|Professional fees
|(148,699)
|(171,544)
|Office expense
|(7,091)
|(11,202)
|Other expense
|(20,089)
|(29,186)
|Finance cost
|(8,407)
|(93)
|Total expense
|(186,530)
|(195,944)
|Loss before tax
|(186,478)
|(195,944)
|Income tax benefit
|-
|-
|Loss for the period
|(186,478)
|(195,944)
Statement of other Comprehensive Income for the
SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
|Notes
|Six Months Ended
30 June 2019
US $
|Six Months Ended
30 June 2018
US $
|Loss for the period
|(186,478)
|(195,944)
|Other comprehensive income/(loss)
|-
|(132,065)
|Total comprehensive loss for the period
|(186,478)
|(328,009)
|Basic loss per share
|(0.00041)
|(0.00092)
|Diluted loss per share
|(0.00041)
|(0.00092)
|Weighted average number of shares
|456,251,830
|356,251,830
No dividends were proposed or declared in respect of any of the periods presented above.
The accompanying notes form part of this historical financial information.
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
AS AT 30 JUNE 2019
|Notes
|As at
30 June 2019
US $
|As at
30 June 2018
US $
|Assets
Non-current assets
|Property, plant and equipment
|-
|-
|Available for sale financial assets
|3
|132,065
|132,065
|Investments
|99,175
|-
|Intangible Assets
|56,785
|-
|Total non-current assets
|288,025
|132,065
|Current assets
|Trade and other receivables
|6,052
|15,143
|Cash and cash equivalent
|17
|55,645
|Total current assets
|6,069
|70,788
|Total assets
|294,094
|202,853
|Current liabilities
|Trade and other payables
|435,867
|81,654
|Total current liabilities
|435,867
|81,654
|Net Current (liabilities)/assets
|(141,773)
|121,199
|Total liabilities
|435,867
|81,654
|Net assets / (liabilities)
|(141,773)
|121,199
|Shareholders' equity
|Share capital
|98,293,401
|98,214,902
|Capital redemption reserve
|92,740
|92,740
|Other reserves
|292,568
|243,958
|Accumulated losses
|(98,820,482)
|(98,430,401)
|Total shareholders' (deficit)/surplus
|(141,773)
|121,199
Statement of Changes in Equity for the
SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
|Share Capital
US$
|Capital Redemption Reserve
US$
|Other Reserves US$
|Accumulated Losses
US$
|Total
US$
|Balance at 31 December 2018
|98,293,401
|92,740
|292,568
|(98,634,004)
|44,705
|Issue of shares
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total comprehensive loss for the period
|-
|-
|-
|(186,478)
|(186,478)
|Balance at 30 June 2019
|98,293,401
|92,740
|292,568
|(98,820,482)
|(141,773)
Statement of Cash Flows for the
SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
|Six Months Ended 30 June 2019
US $
|Six Months Ended 30 June 2018
US $
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Loss after income tax
|(186,478)
|(195,944)
|Loss / (profit) on disposal of assets available for sale
|-
|124,458
|Net foreign exchange Loss / (profit)
|2,440
|(16,081)
|Increase/ (decrease) in creditors
|33,061
|(77,130)
|Decrease in debtors
|4,688
|124,208
|Taxation provision write off
|-
|(127,935)
|Net cash flows used by operating activities
|(146,289)
|(168,424)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Purchase of subsidiaries
|(66,028)
|-
|Loan notes extended
|212,159
|-
|Proceeds from sale of investments
|-
|195,792
|Net cash outflow from investing activities
|146,131
|195,792
|(Decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents
|(158)
|28,481
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|175
|30,651
|Effects of foreign exchange rate changes on the balance of cash held in foreign currencies
|-
|(3,487)
|Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year
|17
|55,645
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
1. BASIS OF ACCOUNTING
The financial information has been prepared on an accruals basis and is based on historical costs modified by the revaluation of selected non-current assets, financial assets and financial liabilities for which the fair value basis of accounting has been applied. The financial information is drawn in accordance with the provisions of the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and adopted by the European Union. The financial information is presented in US dollars, rounded to the nearest dollar.
2. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
A comprehensive summary of the significant accounting policies is provided for in the Forbes Ventures (Forbes or the Company) 2018 Annual Report. All remain relevant.
3. AVAILABLE FOR SALE FINANCIAL ASSETS
|As at
30 June 2019
US$
|As at
30 June 2018
US$
|Investments at fair value brought forward
|132,065
|567,110
|Investments acquired in the period
|-
|-
|Foreign currency exchange increase
|-
|17,270
|Revaluation
|-
|(132,065)
|Disposal of investments
|-
|(320,250)
|Financial assets at the end of the year
|132,065
|132,065
|Level 1 investments at the end of the year
|132,065
|132,065
The Directors of Forbes accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
