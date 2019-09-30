Anzeige
Montag, 30.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Xetra-Orderbuch

WKN: A0D989 ISIN: KYG174761059 
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
30.09.2019
Forbes Ventures Plc - Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2019

PR Newswire

London, September 30

30 September 2019

FORBES VENTURES
("Forbes" or the "Company")

Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2019

CHAIRMAN'S REPORT

REPORTING PERIOD HIGHLIGHTS

The business has not traded any assets during the year and has primarily focused its activities on building the business structures, policies and procedures for the future.

The rebuilding activity has resulted in a pre-tax loss of $186,478 for the first six months of the year.

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

I am pleased to present you with Forbes Venture's unaudited Interim Results for the period ended 30 June 2019.

During the period the business has continued to build the infrastructure and relationships as necessary for its future including an investment advisory subsidiary - Forbes Ventures Investment Management Limited.

Kindest regards

PETER MOSS

Chairman

Statement of Profit and Loss for the

SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Six Months Ended
30 June 2019
US $		Six Months Ended
30 June 2018
US $
Revenue
Other income52-
Total income52-
Expense
Employee benefits expense--
Foreign exchange gain/(loss)(2,244)16,081
Professional fees(148,699)(171,544)
Office expense(7,091)(11,202)
Other expense(20,089)(29,186)
Finance cost(8,407)(93)
Total expense(186,530)(195,944)
Loss before tax(186,478)(195,944)
Income tax benefit--
Loss for the period(186,478)(195,944)

Statement of other Comprehensive Income for the

SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

NotesSix Months Ended
30 June 2019
US $		Six Months Ended
30 June 2018
US $
Loss for the period(186,478)(195,944)
Other comprehensive income/(loss)-(132,065)
Total comprehensive loss for the period(186,478)(328,009)
Basic loss per share(0.00041)(0.00092)
Diluted loss per share(0.00041)(0.00092)
Weighted average number of shares456,251,830356,251,830

No dividends were proposed or declared in respect of any of the periods presented above.

The accompanying notes form part of this historical financial information.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

AS AT 30 JUNE 2019

NotesAs at
30 June 2019
US $		As at
30 June 2018
US $
Assets

Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment --
Available for sale financial assets3132,065132,065
Investments 99,175-
Intangible Assets56,785-
Total non-current assets288,025132,065
Current assets
Trade and other receivables6,05215,143
Cash and cash equivalent1755,645
Total current assets6,06970,788
Total assets294,094202,853
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables435,86781,654
Total current liabilities435,86781,654
Net Current (liabilities)/assets(141,773)121,199
Total liabilities435,86781,654
Net assets / (liabilities)(141,773)121,199
Shareholders' equity
Share capital98,293,40198,214,902
Capital redemption reserve92,74092,740
Other reserves292,568243,958
Accumulated losses(98,820,482)(98,430,401)
Total shareholders' (deficit)/surplus(141,773)121,199

Statement of Changes in Equity for the

SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Share Capital
US$		Capital Redemption Reserve
US$		Other Reserves US$Accumulated Losses
US$		Total
US$
Balance at 31 December 201898,293,40192,740292,568(98,634,004)44,705
Issue of shares-----
Total comprehensive loss for the period---(186,478)(186,478)
Balance at 30 June 201998,293,40192,740292,568(98,820,482)(141,773)

Statement of Cash Flows for the

SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Six Months Ended 30 June 2019
US $		Six Months Ended 30 June 2018
US $
Cash flows from operating activities
Loss after income tax(186,478)(195,944)
Loss / (profit) on disposal of assets available for sale-124,458
Net foreign exchange Loss / (profit)2,440(16,081)
Increase/ (decrease) in creditors33,061(77,130)
Decrease in debtors4,688124,208
Taxation provision write off-(127,935)
Net cash flows used by operating activities(146,289)(168,424)
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of subsidiaries(66,028)-
Loan notes extended212,159-
Proceeds from sale of investments-195,792
Net cash outflow from investing activities146,131195,792
(Decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents(158)28,481
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period17530,651
Effects of foreign exchange rate changes on the balance of cash held in foreign currencies-(3,487)
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year1755,645

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. BASIS OF ACCOUNTING

The financial information has been prepared on an accruals basis and is based on historical costs modified by the revaluation of selected non-current assets, financial assets and financial liabilities for which the fair value basis of accounting has been applied. The financial information is drawn in accordance with the provisions of the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and adopted by the European Union. The financial information is presented in US dollars, rounded to the nearest dollar.

2. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

A comprehensive summary of the significant accounting policies is provided for in the Forbes Ventures (Forbes or the Company) 2018 Annual Report. All remain relevant.

3. AVAILABLE FOR SALE FINANCIAL ASSETS

As at
30 June 2019
US$		As at
30 June 2018
US$
Investments at fair value brought forward132,065567,110
Investments acquired in the period--
Foreign currency exchange increase-17,270
Revaluation-(132,065)
Disposal of investments-(320,250)
Financial assets at the end of the year132,065132,065
Level 1 investments at the end of the year132,065132,065

The Directors of Forbes accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ENDS

For further information, please contact:

Forbes Ventures
Peter Moss, Chairman
Rob Cooper, Chief Executive Officer
01625 588 767
020 3687 0498
NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Mark Anwyl

020 7469 0930

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.


© 2019 PR Newswire