Forbes Ventures Plc - Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2019

30 September 2019

FORBES VENTURES

("Forbes" or the "Company")

Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2019

CHAIRMAN'S REPORT

REPORTING PERIOD HIGHLIGHTS

The business has not traded any assets during the year and has primarily focused its activities on building the business structures, policies and procedures for the future.

The rebuilding activity has resulted in a pre-tax loss of $186,478 for the first six months of the year.

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

I am pleased to present you with Forbes Venture's unaudited Interim Results for the period ended 30 June 2019.

During the period the business has continued to build the infrastructure and relationships as necessary for its future including an investment advisory subsidiary - Forbes Ventures Investment Management Limited.

Kindest regards

PETER MOSS

Chairman

Statement of Profit and Loss for the

SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Six Months Ended

30 June 2019

US $ Six Months Ended

30 June 2018

US $ Revenue Other income 52 - Total income 52 - Expense Employee benefits expense - - Foreign exchange gain/(loss) (2,244) 16,081 Professional fees (148,699) (171,544) Office expense (7,091) (11,202) Other expense (20,089) (29,186) Finance cost (8,407) (93) Total expense (186,530) (195,944) Loss before tax (186,478) (195,944) Income tax benefit - - Loss for the period (186,478) (195,944)

Statement of other Comprehensive Income for the

SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Notes Six Months Ended

30 June 2019

US $ Six Months Ended

30 June 2018

US $ Loss for the period (186,478) (195,944) Other comprehensive income/(loss) - (132,065) Total comprehensive loss for the period (186,478) (328,009) Basic loss per share (0.00041) (0.00092) Diluted loss per share (0.00041) (0.00092) Weighted average number of shares 456,251,830 356,251,830

No dividends were proposed or declared in respect of any of the periods presented above.

The accompanying notes form part of this historical financial information.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

AS AT 30 JUNE 2019

Notes As at

30 June 2019

US $ As at

30 June 2018

US $ Assets

Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment - - Available for sale financial assets 3 132,065 132,065 Investments 99,175 - Intangible Assets 56,785 - Total non-current assets 288,025 132,065 Current assets Trade and other receivables 6,052 15,143 Cash and cash equivalent 17 55,645 Total current assets 6,069 70,788 Total assets 294,094 202,853 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 435,867 81,654 Total current liabilities 435,867 81,654 Net Current (liabilities)/assets (141,773) 121,199 Total liabilities 435,867 81,654 Net assets / (liabilities) (141,773) 121,199 Shareholders' equity Share capital 98,293,401 98,214,902 Capital redemption reserve 92,740 92,740 Other reserves 292,568 243,958 Accumulated losses (98,820,482) (98,430,401) Total shareholders' (deficit)/surplus (141,773) 121,199

Statement of Changes in Equity for the

SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Share Capital

US$ Capital Redemption Reserve

US$ Other Reserves US$ Accumulated Losses

US$ Total

US$ Balance at 31 December 2018 98,293,401 92,740 292,568 (98,634,004) 44,705 Issue of shares - - - - - Total comprehensive loss for the period - - - (186,478) (186,478) Balance at 30 June 2019 98,293,401 92,740 292,568 (98,820,482) (141,773)

Statement of Cash Flows for the

SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Six Months Ended 30 June 2019

US $ Six Months Ended 30 June 2018

US $ Cash flows from operating activities Loss after income tax (186,478) (195,944) Loss / (profit) on disposal of assets available for sale - 124,458 Net foreign exchange Loss / (profit) 2,440 (16,081) Increase/ (decrease) in creditors 33,061 (77,130) Decrease in debtors 4,688 124,208 Taxation provision write off - (127,935) Net cash flows used by operating activities (146,289) (168,424) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of subsidiaries (66,028) - Loan notes extended 212,159 - Proceeds from sale of investments - 195,792 Net cash outflow from investing activities 146,131 195,792 (Decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents (158) 28,481 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 175 30,651 Effects of foreign exchange rate changes on the balance of cash held in foreign currencies - (3,487) Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 17 55,645

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. BASIS OF ACCOUNTING

The financial information has been prepared on an accruals basis and is based on historical costs modified by the revaluation of selected non-current assets, financial assets and financial liabilities for which the fair value basis of accounting has been applied. The financial information is drawn in accordance with the provisions of the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and adopted by the European Union. The financial information is presented in US dollars, rounded to the nearest dollar.

2. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

A comprehensive summary of the significant accounting policies is provided for in the Forbes Ventures (Forbes or the Company) 2018 Annual Report. All remain relevant.

3. AVAILABLE FOR SALE FINANCIAL ASSETS

As at

30 June 2019

US$ As at

30 June 2018

US$ Investments at fair value brought forward 132,065 567,110 Investments acquired in the period - - Foreign currency exchange increase - 17,270 Revaluation - (132,065) Disposal of investments - (320,250) Financial assets at the end of the year 132,065 132,065 Level 1 investments at the end of the year 132,065 132,065

The Directors of Forbes accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ENDS

