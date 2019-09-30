Flatex (after its online brokerage brand; previously FinTech) reported a 10% y-o-y increase in revenue in H119. Earnings fell 9% y-o-y to €8.6m (ROE 10.8%) but were +5% y-o-y after adjusting for securities write downs. The successful roll-out of online brokerage to the Netherlands contributed to management raising its FY19 EBITDA margin guidance from 29% to 31% in August. Flatex expects to expand into Spain in Q419. Based on consensus, shares trade at a discount to peers on both P/E and EV/EBIT.

