Celonis, the market leader in Enterprise Performance Acceleration, today announced that former SAP executive Hala Zeine will join Celonis as Chief Product Officer. In this position, Zeine will be a member of the Celonis executive management team and lead product strategy, product management, go-to-market strategy, and product-related partnerships.

"We are very impressed by Hala's extensive leadership track record in product and portfolio strategies which will be key to scaling our business and shaping our roadmap. Furthermore she understands our customers key application areas such as finance and supply chain very well," said Alexander Rinke, co-founder and co-CEO of Celonis said. "Our customers will particularly benefit from her passion and deep understanding of both their immediate needs and their unexpressed future needs."

As President of Digital Supply Chain at SAP, Zeine led SAP's global business for digital supply chain and manufacturing solutions, from setting the direction for product and go-to-market to development. Zeine took collaboration with customers and partners to a new level and shaped the future of supply chain solutions for the digital economy, by incorporating cutting-edge technology like blockchain, digital twin, and machine learning. Zeine had been with SAP since 2001 and held leadership roles in Marketing, Development, Solution Management, and Consulting. Prior to her role as President of Digital Supply Chain, Zeine was Chief Business Development Officer and was responsible for SAP's company-wide product investment, commercialization direction, and advancing the business strategy.

"When I first learned about Celonis, it was because there was so much buzz from business leaders telling me about the value they saw in this intelligent process layer, and how easy it was to bring all this together from separate systems and derive actions. I immediately believed in the potential," said Hala Zeine, Chief Product Officer at Celonis. "It's incredibly exciting to join a company that is so innovative and groundbreaking. I am convinced it will be one of the next great enduring brands in the software industry."

Celonis (www.celonis.com) is the New York- and Munich-based leader in Enterprise Performance Acceleration software. Built on the process mining technology it pioneered, its Intelligent Business Cloud helps organizations to rapidly remove operational friction to become a superfluid enterprise. Companies around the world including Siemens, L'Oreal, Uber, Citi, Airbus and Vodafone rely on Celonis to guide action and drive change to business processes, resulting in millions of dollars saved and extraordinary customer experiences.

