MCTC Holdings, Inc: MCTC Continues to Enhance its IP Portfolio via Polymeric Cannabinoid Nanoparticle Research - Corporate Shares to Trade as MCTCD

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2019 / MCTC Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCTCD)(OTC PINK:MCTC) today outlines its efforts to advance cannabinoid delivery science via polymeric cannabinoid nanoparticles and nanofibers. The Company has contracted with two Contract Research Organizations (CRO), which continue to make advances in both cannabinoid nanosciences and toward productization of these and related technologies. The Company is planning to market and license numerous products that will offer superior bioavailability, sustained release properties and customization of cannabinoids combinations.

MCTC collaborated with Cannabis Nanosciences, Inc. on technologies, which became the basis for the Company's first patent filing on a unique edible dissolvable nanoparticle enhanced film for delivery of cannabinoid, vitamins and other active ingredients. MCTC's second patent filing was based on research completed by the Company, Cannabis Nanosciences and a CRO, which specializes in polymeric nanoparticles. This patent emphasizes on a form of cannabinoid nanoparticles combined with d-α-Tocopheryl polyethylene glycol 1000 succinate, known as TPGS, which is a proven bioenhancer based on non-GMO sunflower oil.

"Our R&D program is squarely focused on developing improved methods to deliver cannabinoids to the human body through the use of nanoparticles, nanofibers and unique formulations, some of which will include TPGS, commented Arman Tabatabaei, CEO of the Company. "Even though we are a small company, some of the developments are on the cutting edge of cannabinoid delivery research. We plan to aggressively expand our intellectual property portfolio over the coming weeks and months via multiple additional patent filings."

MCTC recently announced its researchers had achieved sub-micron sized particles of cannabidiol (CBD) with and without inclusion of TPGS as a bioenhancer. Work continues on numerous other forms on nanoparticles containing cannabinoids and other compounds. Additionally, the Company has developed several formulations of nanofibers for transdermal applications and other non-nanotechnology cannabinoid delivery systems.

Common shares of MCTC Holdings, will trade as of September 30, 2019 for twenty trading days, under the symbol MCTCD to reflected a stock split effective as of September 30, 2019.

Mr. Tabatabaei continued, "The polymer based nanoparticles we are developing should not be confused with the simple oil-in-water nanoemulsions being marketed as interim solutions to the food and beverage industry, as these two technologies are significantly different. The polymer based particles we are developing will allow for significant loading of active ingredients and unparalleled flexibility in creating custom cannabinoid combinations with unique performance characteristics. We believe this will be an important technology area for the cannabinoid formulation marketplace."

About MCTC Holdings, Inc.

MCTC Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a: Cannabis Global) is a Delaware registered, fully reporting and audited publicly-traded company. With the hemp and cannabis industries moving very quickly and with a growing number of market entrants, MCTC plans to concentrate its efforts on the middle portions of the hemp and cannabis value chain. The Company plans to actively pursue R&D programs and productization for exotic cannabinoid isolation, bioenhancement of cannabinoids and polymeric solid nanoparticles and nanofibers for addition into consumer products and for dermal application. The Company was reorganized during June of 2019 and announced its intent to enter the fast-growing cannabis sector and its intent to change its corporate identity to Cannabis Global, Inc. The Company is headed and managed by a group of highly experienced cannabis industry pioneers and entrepreneurs.

More information on the Company can be viewed at www.CannabisGlobalinc.com.

For more information, please contact:

Arman Tabatabaei

IR@cannabisglobalinc.com

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-k, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

SOURCE: MCTC Holdings, Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/561413/MCTC-Continues-to-Enhance-its-IP-Portfolio-via-Polymeric-Cannabinoid-Nanoparticle-Research--Corporate-Shares-to-Trade-as-MCTCD