Kymeta Selects Orbsat Corp For Global Sales and Distribution Partnership

AVENTURA, FL and REDMOND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2019 / Orbsat Corp (OTCQB:OSAT) ("Orbsat" or the "Company") announced today that its Global Telesat Communications ("GTC") subsidiary has entered into a global sales and distribution partnership with Kymeta for its full line of unique Ku-band flat-panel satellite communication terminals.

Kymeta is a communications company offering connectivity solutions powered by the first electronically scanned, flat-panel satellite terminal designed for fixed and mobile platforms on land or sea. Featuring a lightweight, low-profile flat-panel design that has no moving parts, the Kymeta™ u7 Ku-band satellite terminal delivers reliable, seamless connectivity to satellite and hybrid satellite-cellular networks in a single, low-maintenance, and reliable package. Kymeta u7 Ku-band satellite terminals are designed for use in a wide array of applications on land or sea, including commercial shipping, freight and logistics, public transportation, and government, military, and first responder vehicles. Kymeta products also support fixed installations for use in remote connectivity and monitoring, real-time data collection, and analytics as well as business continuity.

"We believe that Kymeta represents the next wave of mobile connectivity technology with the potential to revolutionize the satellite communications industry, enabling high-speed Internet access while eliminating the need for the large and bulky antenna solutions commonly available today," said David Phipps, Chief Executive Officer of Orbsat Corp. "We are excited to work with the team at Kymeta to offer this innovative connectivity solution to our growing global customer base."

Neville Meijers, Kymeta's Chief Commercial Officer, commented, "As Kymeta continues to expand the availability of our unique satellite antenna technology, firms like Orbsat with a track record of technical expertise and global sales and distribution reach, will be critical to our success. We look forward to our new relationship with Orbsat who will assist us in furthering our mission of bringing connectivity for everything, everywhere."

About Global Telesat Communications Ltd.

Global Telesat Communications Ltd., a subsidiary of Orbsat Corp (OTCQB: OSAT), is a supplier of mobile voice and data communications services via satellite. GTC provides equipment and airtime for use on all the major satellite networks, including Globalstar, Inmarsat, Iridium and Thuraya allowing users in remote locations to make phone calls, connect to the internet and track assets or personnel anywhere in the world. For more information regarding GTC, please visit www.globaltelesat.co.uk.

About Orbsat Corp

Orbsat provides services and solutions to fulfill the rapidly growing global demand for satellite-based voice, high-speed data, tracking and IoT connectivity services. Building upon its long-term experience providing government, commercial, military and individual consumers with Mobile Satellite Services, Orbsat is positioned to capitalize on the significant opportunities being created by global investments in new and upgraded satellite networks. Orbsat's U.S. and European based subsidiaries, Orbital Satcom and Global Telesat Communications, have provided global satellite connectivity solutions to more than 35,000 customers located in over 160 countries across the world.

About Kymeta

Kymeta is unlocking the potential of satellite connectivity, combined with cellular networks, to satisfy the overwhelming demand for global ubiquitous mobile connectivity. The company's flat-panel satellite antenna, the first of its kind, and Kymeta KALO™ connectivity services provide revolutionary mobile connectivity on satellite and hybrid satellite-cellular networks to customers around the world. Backed by U.S. and international patents and licenses, the Kymeta terminal addresses the need for lightweight, slim, and high-throughput communication systems that do not require mechanical components to steer toward a satellite. Kymeta makes connecting easy - for any vehicle, vessel, or fixed platform. Kymeta is a privately held company based in Redmond, Washington.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements. These statements include the capabilities and success of the Company's business and any of its products, services or solutions. The words "believe," "forecast," "project," "intend," "expect," "plan," "should," "would," and similar expressions and all statements, which are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, any of which could cause the Company to not achieve some or all of its goals or the Company's previously reported actual results, performance (finance or operating) to change or differ from future results, the Company's ability to capitalize on the Kymato partnership as well as other similar arrangements and partnerships, performance (financing and operating) or achievements, including those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

