

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's trade deficit increased in July, amid a rise in exports and imports, data from the Finnish Customs showed on Monday.



Trade deficit rose to EUR 448 million in July from EUR 384 million in the same period previous year.



Exports rose 0.7 percent annually in July and imports increased 1.8 percent.



For the January to July period, exports grew 3.2 percent, while that of imports declined 0.2 percent. The trade deficit was EUR 315 million.



Exports to EU countries decreased by 3.0 percent in July, while those to non-EU countries rose by 6.0 percent. Imports from EU countries grew by 3.0 percent and those from non-EU countries increased 1.0 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX