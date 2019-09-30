As from October 1, 2019, subscription rights issued by Enersize Oyj will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until October 14, 2019. Instrument: Subscription rights ------------------------------------------------ Short name: ENERS TR ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0013222569 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 181476 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: SSME ------------------------------------------------ As from October 1, 2019, paid subscription shares issued by Enersize Oyj will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares ------------------------------------------------ Short name: ENERS BTA ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0013222577 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 181477 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: SSME ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB. For further information, please call Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB on +46 11 32 30 732.