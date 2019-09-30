As from October 1th, 2019, unit rights issued by Gabather AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until October 11th, 2019. Instrument: unit rights ------------------------------------------ Short name: GABA UR ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0013233426 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 181478 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: SSME ------------------------------------------ As from October 1th, 2019 paid subscription units (BTU) issued by Gabather AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: paid subscription units ------------------------------------------ Short name: GABA BTU ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0013233434 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 181479 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: SSME ------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 8 463 80 59.