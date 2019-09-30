

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's consumer price inflation slowed for a second straight month in September to its lowest level in 19 months, flash data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Monday.



The consumer price index rose 1.2 percent year-on-year following a 1.4 percent increase in August. Economists had forecast 1.3 percent inflation.



The latest rate was the lowest since February 2018, when inflation was 1.1 percent. Energy prices decreased 1.1 percent annually after a 0.6 percent rise in the previous month. Food inflation slowed to 1.3 percent from 2.7 percent.



Goods prices rose 0.6 percent following a 1.3 percent rise in the previous month. Services inflation climbed to 1.8 percent from 1.6 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, the CPI remained unchanged in September, same as in August. That was in line with economists' expectations.



The EU measure of inflation slowed for a third consecutive month.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.9 percent year-on-year in September after a 1 percent increase in August. Economists had expected 1 percent price growth.



The latest HICP inflation rate was the highest since November 2016, when it was 0.8 percent.



Compared to the previous month, the HICP decreased 0.1 percent in September, while economists had expected it to remain unchanged.



