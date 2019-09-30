The global municipal solid waste management market size is poised to grow by USD 34.04 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the increasing urbanization. Also, the increasing need to reduce the risk of growing environmental pollution is anticipated to further boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

At present, there has been a significant increase in urban population because of factors such as the rise in global population, availability of better infrastructure, and improved living standards. The need for basic facilities such as residential infrastructure increases with the growth in urban population. The growth in urban population is also driven by the economic development of emerging countries such as China, India, and Nigeria. The rise in urban population will subsequently increase the generated municipal solid waste (MSW). With the awareness about environmental pollution, the rise in MSW will drive the need for the efficient management of municipal solid waste management.

Furthermore, MSW is defined as a waste consisting of items used on a daily basis, including appliances, product packaging, food scraps, and newspapers. Such waste is generated from multiple sources such as residential areas, institutions such as schools, hospitals, and commercial sources like restaurants and small businesses. Most of these waste materials contain toxic substances that can leach into the soil and pollute the groundwater. This can adversely affect plants, animals, and humans. Hence, the significant growth in the amount of MSW generated worldwide and its adverse impact on the environment and human health have created the need for appropriate waste management systems. Waste management techniques such as incineration and recycling are gaining popularity worldwide. This is driving the growth of the global MSW management market.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

China Everbright International Limited

Hitachi Zosen Corporation

Republic Services, Inc.

Veolia

Waste Management, Inc.

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The Municipal Solid Waste Management Market can be broadly categorized into the following disposal method:

Landfill

Incineration

Recycling

Open dump

Others

Key Regions for the Municipal Solid Waste Management Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

APAC

Europe

Middle East and Africa

North America

South America

