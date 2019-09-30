

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will lead the Chinese delegation for the next round of China-U.S. trade talks in October.



The 13th round of the China-U.S. high-level economic and trade consultations will be held in Washington in the week following China's National Day holiday, China's Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen said at a news conference.



Wang did not specify the date for the talks. China's National Day holiday is observed from October 1 to 3. 'The two sides should find a solution through equal dialogue in accordance with the principle of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit,' he told reporters.



Liu He is the head of the Chinese delegation for the China-U.S. comprehensive economic dialogue.



China's standpoint on the consultations remains consistent and clear, according to Wang, who is also deputy China International Trade Representative.



Ahead of the high-level talks, working groups of the two sides held vice-ministerial level preparatory consultations this month.



The latest round of China-U.S. high-level trade talks will take place in the background of retaliatory tariffs that the two trade rivals imposed on each other this month.



On September 1, the US Government imposed 15 percent import duty on certain Chinese products worth $125 billion. The Chinese products subject to new U.S. tariff include footwear, smart watches, food, flat-panel televisions, smart speakers, Bluetooth headphones, and clothing.



In retaliation, China imposed measures targeting $75 billion worth of U.S. goods, including 5 percent duty on crude oil imported from the United States.



For $250 billion worth of Chinese imports, the United States Trade Representative will levy an increased tariff rate of 30 percent from October 1.



However, as a conciliatory measure, Washington put on hold the proposed tariff hike, Beijing withdrew its decision to impose duty on soybeans imported from the United States.



Although Trump claims that the punitive measures are intended to pressure China to change its policies hazardous to the US economy, the cost of the additional tariffs on Chinese imports are passed on to U.S. consumers.



