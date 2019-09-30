Metalore Resources Limited: Metalore Announces AGM Results and Comments

SIMCOE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2019 / Metalore Resources Limited (TSXV:MET) ("Metalore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its recent annual general meeting of shareholders ("AGM"), which was held on September 28, 2019.
A total of 1,282,654 common shares (72.26% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares as at the record date) were represented at the AGM. All the matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's notice of meeting and information circular dated September 3, 2019, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the AGM.
Shareholders approved setting the size of the Board to five directors as follows: Armen Chilian, Donald Bryson, Timothy Cronkwright, Bruce Davis and John McVicar. Following the AGM, the Board appointed Armen Chilian as President and Chief Executive Officer, and Donald Bryson as Chief Financial Officer.
Independent Evaluation of Metalore's Natural Gas Deliverability Underway
Metalore announced at the AGM that its natural gas system within
About Metalore Resources
Metalore Resources Limited is a Canadian junior resource company trading under the symbol MET on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is engaged in the production of natural gas in southern
For further information visit our website or contact:
Armen Chilian P.Geo. President and CEO
(519) 428 - 2464 info@metaloreresources.com
SOURCE: Metalore Resources Limited
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/561448/Metalore-Announces-AGM-Results-and-Comments