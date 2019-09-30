

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the weakness seen last Friday, stocks may move back to the upside in early trading on Monday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a modestly higher open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by 21 points.



Early buying interest may be generated in reaction to news that a Treasury Department spokeswoman denied reports the Trump administration is considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges



'The administration is not contemplating blocking Chinese companies from listing shares on U.S. stock exchanges at this time. We welcome investment in the United States,' Treasury spokeswoman Monica Crowley said in a statement.



Crowley's statement comes on the heels of reports suggesting the administration is contemplating ways to curb U.S. investments in China.



White House trade adviser Peter Navarro attacked the media reports in an interview with CNBC on Monday, claiming 'over half' of a Bloomberg report about potential restrictions was 'highly inaccurate or simply flat-out false.'



'This story was just so full of inaccuracies and in terms of the truth of the matter, what the Treasury said I think was accurate,' Navarro said.



Better than expected manufacturing data out of China may also temper some of the recent concerns about the impact of the U.S.-China trade war.



Just after the start of trading, MNI Indicators is scheduled to release its report on Chicago-area business activity in the month of September.



The Chicago business barometer is expected to edge down to 50.2 in September from 50.4 in August, with a reading above 50 indicating growth.



After seeing considerable volatility in the morning, stocks moved mostly lower over the course of the trading session on Friday. The major averages all slid firmly into negative territory, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq showing a particularly steep drop.



The major averages climbed off their worst levels going into the close but remained in the red. The Dow dipped 70.87 points or 0.3 percent to 26,820.25, the Nasdaq tumbled 91.03 points or 1.1 percent to 7,939.63 and the S&P 500 fell 15.83 points or 0.5 percent to 2,961.79.



For the week, the Nasdaq plunged by 2.2 percent, the S&P 500 slumped by 1 percent and the Dow dropped by 0.4 percent.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.6 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed by 0.5 percent.



The major European markets have also turned mixed on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has edged down by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index is up by 0.1 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.2 percent.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are sliding $0.87 to $55.04 a barrel after falling $0.50 to $55.91 a barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $1,491.60, down $14.80 from the previous session's close of $1,506.40. On Friday, gold slid $8.80.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 108.00 yen compared to the 107.92 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0897 compared to last Friday's $1.0940.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX