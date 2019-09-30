

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DeWALT Industrial Tool Co. recalled about 145,000 units of DeWALT multi-functional Utility Bars for concerns of injury hazard to the user. The utility bar can break and cause injury to the user while the bar is being used for prying, a statement published by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The company said it has received at least 56 reports of the utility bars breaking, including reports of injuries to four users.



The recall involves DeWALT 40-inch utility bars designed at one end for prying and at the other for gripping boards. The bars are yellow at one end and black at the other.



The company advised consumers to immediately stop using the recalled utility bars.



The recalled utility bars, manufactured in Mexico and imported by Towson, Maryland-based DeWALT Industrial Tool Co., were sold at The Home Depot and other hardware stores across the U.S., and online at www.amazon.com and other online retailers from December 2015 through March 2019 for $30-$40.



In February 2019, DeWALt had recalled about 130,000 units of DeWALT DWD110 and DWD112 variable speed reversing drills, including about 8,000 sold in Canada, due to concerns of a shock hazard as the drill's wiring could come in contact internal moving parts.



