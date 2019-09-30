Globe and Mail highlights Blackline Safety's G7 wearable as a winning product, propelling Canada's top growing companies

Blackline Safety places No. 231 on the Globe and Mail's brand-new Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - The G7 connected wearable from Blackline Safety (TSX.V: BLN) was one of five products highlighted by the Globe and Mail in their new Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies. Having earned position No. 231 on the ranking, Blackline achieved a three-year revenue growth of 145%.

Blackline Safety is a global leader in designing, developing and manufacturing connected worker products and services for industrial safety. Wherever there's a need for safety in the workplace, Blackline is there to protect the workers who keep the lights on, the lines of communication open and our economy flowing.

"Placing on the inaugural Globe and Mail's ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies is a gratifying achievement, complementing the hard work our teams have applied to keeping industrial workers safe around the world," said Cody Slater, CEO and Chairman for Blackline Safety. "Our G7 safety wearables and services have been the catalyst to Blackline's recent growth, having introduced the world to a new era of employee-worn connectivity throughout the industrial workplace. We continue to expand our capabilities and add value to businesses undergoing digital transformation. We will soon add a new product line of area gas monitors - G7 EXO - to protect workers and facilities during lengthy or ongoing maintenance and construction projects, further extending our impact and growth into the future."

Launched in 2019, Canada's Top Growing Companies ranking program aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies must complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 400 companies made the ranking this year.

The full list of 2019 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine - out now - and online at tgam.ca/TopGrowing.

"We created the Canada's Top Growing Companies program because we believe there is much Report on Business readers can learn from the successes of the country's best entrepreneurs," said Derek DeCloet, Editor of Report on Business and Executive Editor at The Globe and Mail. "We're excited to be telling their stories."

"The 400 companies on the inaugural Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies ranking demonstrate ambition, innovation and tremendous business acumen," said Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Their contributions to the economy help to make Canada a better place, and warrant commendation."

To learn more about Blackline Safety's connected portfolio, visit www.BlacklineSafety.com and follow Blackline Safety on Twitter @BlacklineSafety.

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.6 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 1.8 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a global connected safety technology leader. Providing comprehensive live-monitoring and wireless gas detection, we help teams working in hazardous environments respond to emergencies in real-time and manage efficient evacuations, accounting for everyone's safety along the way. With millions invested in technology research and development, Blackline Safety is recognized for quality and innovation. Our talented team of designers and engineers create and manufacture in-house - from wearable technology and personal gas detectors to cloud-hosted infrastructure and web-based interfaces for global industry. We deliver the first turn-key, work-anywhere, connected safety monitoring solution with gas detection, 3G wireless, satellite communications, two-way speakerphone, push-to-talk, location-enabled data analytics and live monitoring to meet the demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations in over 100 countries. For more information, visit www.BlacklineSafety.com.

