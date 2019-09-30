Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2019) - Wikileaf Technologies Inc. (CSE: WIKI) is one of the latest new listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Wikileaf, a price comparison platform for recreational and medicinal cannabis consumers, provides consumers with real-time price comparison of cannabis strains and brands based on a user's location.

The company's active database of over 4,000 licensed cannabis dispensaries and brands attracts a vibrant community of cannabis users seeking information on pricing and cannabis strains. Each day, tens of thousands of cannabis consumers use the Wikileaf website to find and interact with local dispensaries and brands to learn about and find the best prices for their desired cannabis strains and products.

The company also provides informational tools such as dispensary reviews, instructional videos and news content. Dispensaries and cannabis brands in turn use the free digital listing services to engage with consumers as an additional point of consumer engagement.

Dan Nelson, Founder and CEO, stated: "I started Wikileaf back in 2014 because I saw an information void both for cannabis consumers and legal dispensaries. Ever since then, we have remained committed to consumers and partners, striving to be a trusted source of information. It's for that reason that last year, we were one of the first to begin the vital task of eliminating illegal dispensaries and illicit businesses from our platform, ensuring compliance with each jurisdiction's advertising regulations and laws. We work every day to do our small part to ensure that consumers are purchasing safe cannabis products."

Chuck Rifici, Chairman, added: "We are incredibly proud to see "WIKI" on the Canadian Securities Exchange board. The teams at Wikileaf and Nesta have worked tirelessly to reach this milestone. Having been involved with many historic firsts in the cannabis space, I believe that Wikileaf's entrance into the public market is a great step forward for the industry as technology companies are an underrepresented asset within the publicly traded cannabis sector. This listing uniquely positions Wikileaf to provide investors with value outside of traditional licensed producers. With new products coming to market in Canada before the end of the year, growing U.S. markets and new international ones, ancillary companies such as Wikileaf should garner more attention as cannabis products evolve into a full range of consumer packaged goods."

Wikileaf is a portfolio company of Nesta Holding Co. Ltd., a private equity firm focused on the global cannabis industry.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.wikileaf.com, contact Connor Cruise, Director Investor Relations, at invest@wikileaf.com.

