Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 30.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H62U ISIN: US8465171002 Ticker-Symbol: SP0 
Frankfurt
30.09.19
08:19 Uhr
4,380 Euro
-0,140
-3,10 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPARK NETWORKS SE ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPARK NETWORKS SE ADR 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SPARK NETWORKS
SPARK NETWORKS SE ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SPARK NETWORKS SE ADR4,380-3,10 %