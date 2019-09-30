ORYZON GENOMICS

On 28 September 2019, Oryzon presented additional data from its Phase IIa CLEPSIDRA trial with iadademstat, a selective LSD1 inhibitor, at the ESMO congress in Barcelona. A poster presentation detailed the efficacy results from eight relapsed, extensive disease small cell lung cancer (ED SCLC) patients. In CLEPSIDRA patients receive 4-6 cycles of iadademstat plus carboplatin-etoposide chemotherapy (subsequently, the patients may be given iadademstat monotherapy). An objective response was seen in 6 out of 8 patients (75%). Of these, four patients demonstrated a partial response and two had long-term stable disease. Patients in the trial are stratified by proprietary biomarkers, which allow identifying SCLC sensitive to LSD1 inhibitors and can position iadademstat as a personalised therapy.

