SDV 2025 ZDP plc (SDVP) SDV 2025 ZDP plc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Sep-2019 / 15:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* *SDV 2025 ZDP plc* The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 27/09/2019) of GBP55.94m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 27/09/2019) of GBP40.40m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 27/09/2019 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 193.77p 20,850,000 including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 190.50p excluding current period revenue* *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 27/09/2019 ISIN: GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP Sequence No.: 21828 EQS News ID: 882743 End of Announcement EQS News Service

September 30, 2019 09:40 ET (13:40 GMT)