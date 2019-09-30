Webinar with Dr. Zaki Rakib, Co-Founder and CEO of CannaVcell and Dr. Yochi Hagay, CTO. Wednesday October 2, 2019. 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM Pacific Daylight Time

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2019) - CannaVcell Sciences Inc. (CSE: CNVC) ("CannaVcell") announced last Thursdays, the first production of Cannabis cells in suspension, with a cannabinoid profile identical to that of the original cannabis plant - without the need to grown the plant itself. The achievement was possible using the breakthrough and patented BioHarvest's technology (CannaVcell is the worldwide exclusive licensee of the technology for cannabis application). (See NR: www.cannavcell.com).





Figure 1 presents identical THCA and CBDA profiles for cannabis cells grown in liquid suspension as those found in actual cannabis flowers.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6168/48318_7e0eb946e4f9fb71_006full.jpg







Figure 2 shows Cannabis cells powder that was produced in a small scale bioreactor (true picture).

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6168/48318_7e0eb946e4f9fb71_005full.jpg

The Bioharvest technology, called biofarming, mirrors nature without any solvent extraction, genetic modification or synthetic molecular processing. In regard to Cannabis, biofarming end result is a cannabis powder with the identical composition of cannabinoids as those found in the cannabis plant. The original plant is used only once to collect its cannabis cells with the active ingredients that are subsequently perpetually reproduced with the same quality and consistency.

Dr. Yochi Hagay, CTO of BioHarvest. Dr. Hagay added, "We are the first company in the world that has been able to grow cannabis cells that produce six (6) different types of cannabinoids THCA, THC, CBDA, CBD, CBN, CBC, all of which are identical to the cannabinoids produced in the relevant Cannabis flower."





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6168/48318_cv2.jpg

COPY/PASTE REGISTRATION LINK: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8500294009813134092

Dr. Zaki Rakib, Co-Founder & CEO: "This achievement marks a turning point in the Cannabis Community. The revolution is here, is now! I invite the public and the Cannabis Industry, to joint me for a live webinar this Wednesday October 2nd, 2019 at 8:00 AM Pacific Daylight Time."

About Canna-V-Cell Sciences Inc.

Based in Vancouver BC, Canna-V-Cell Sciences Inc. (CNVC) is the exclusive Cannabis worldwide licensee of the proprietary and patent protected BioHarvest technology. It is the first and only industrial large-scale plant cell growth technology capable of directly and constantly producing the active plant ingredients without the necessity to grow the plant itself. By adopting this technology and building adequate cells production capacity, Canna-V-Cell's objective is to become the lead- ing supplier of Cannabis for both the medicinal and recreational legal use.

Canna-V-Cell Sciences Inc.

Dr. Zaki Rakib

Co-Founder & CEO

For further info, please contact: Email: inquiries@cannavcellsciences.ca Local: 604.373.4774 Toll Free: 833.727.4774

Forward-Looking Statements Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things, risks and uncertainties relating to the fact that the Company would require additional funds in order to construct a commercial biochamber facility and risks related to the adaption of the BioHarvest technology to cannabis. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6168/48318_cv4.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48318