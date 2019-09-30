The global mattress market is expected to post a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190930005507/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global mattress market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The vendors operating in the global mattress market are increasingly focusing on providing mattresses made up of organic and natural materials, such as natural latex, organic cotton, organic wools, and other organic materials. As they contain non-toxic materials, they will not cause any side effects and allergies and reduce the environmental impact of mattress production. The mattresses made up of organic wool can effectively circulate air, which helps in regulating the mattress' temperature. Furthermore, an eco-friendly mattress contains high-quality materials and can last more compared with mattresses made from other materials. Thus, these benefits offered by eco-friendly mattresses will encourage more commercial and individual end-users to buy such models, which in turn will increase their sales and fuel the growth of the global mattress market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR32110

As per Technavio, the growing demand for customized mattresses will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Mattress Market: Growing Demand for Customized Mattresses

Currently, offering customized models of mattresses is one of such strategies followed by vendors operating in the global mattress market. By offering customized models as an added service, vendors are focusing on meeting unique requirements, comfort, and support of their customers and maintaining a strong customer relationship. Furthermore, end-users may require mattresses, other than that of standard sizes, based on the availability of area in the house or other establishments. Also, individuals with back pain require additional support during sleeping, which can be achieved through the customization of mattresses. Moreover, vendors are also offering customization through their online platforms on the basis of materials, size, mattress height, foundation height, and others. Hence, the availability of customization options will encourage more commercial and individual end-users to buy such models, which will influence the growth of the mattress during the forecast period.

"Apart from the growing demand for customized mattresses, the expansions of vendors offering mattresses, the continuous development of new products, and the growing demand for smart mattresses are some major factors expected to drive market growth largely during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Mattress Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global mattress marketby distribution channel (offline and online), by product (innerspring mattress, memory foam mattress, latex mattress, and other mattress) and geographical regions (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market and register the highest incremental growth. This is due to the expansion and innovations by vendors in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190930005507/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com