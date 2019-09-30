The government was forced to hold a tender for the 200 MW Cirata Dam scheme after originally awarding the deal to UAE developer Masdar. With August 19 named as the date to announce the auction results, nobody is any the wiser as yet.Has UAE solar developer Masdar succeeded in securing the contract for a 200 MW Indonesian floating solar project it believed it had sewn up two years ago? The answer is, nobody knows. The Indonesian government was due to announce the victor in a reverse auction to establish the Cirata Dam facility on August 19 but, almost a month on, no decision has been publicized. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...