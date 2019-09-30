

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey trade deficit widened in August, amid a rise in both exports and imports, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday.



The trade deficit rose to $2.50 billion in August from $2.47 billion in the same month last year.



Exports rose 1.6 percent annually in August and imports grew 1.5 percent.



On a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, exports declined by 1.5 percent in August, while imports rose 0.4 percent from the previous month.



Calendar adjusted exports and imports decreased by 0.8 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively, from a year ago.



