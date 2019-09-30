With reference to an announcement made public by Kvika banki hf. (symbol: KVIKA) on September 26, 2019, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased as of October 1, 2019. ISIN IS0000020469 Company name Kvika banki hf. Total share capital before the increase ISK 1.874.932.342 (1.874.932.342 shares) Increase in share capital ISK 52.516.762 (52.516.762 shares) Total share capital following the ISK 1.927.449.104 (1.927.449.104 increase shares) Nominal value of each share ISK 1 Symbol KVIKA Orderbook ID 152974